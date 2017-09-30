Teen volunteer firefighter dies in Leon Springs

A South Texas volunteer fire department is mourning the loss of one of their youngest members as Annetta Hudson died on Thursday after a car accident.

Tragically, the team that trained her as a firefighter is the same team that was there trying to save her life after the accident.

Unlike most 19-year-olds, Hudson spent many Friday nights volunteering countless hours at the Leon Springs Volunteer Fire Department. But this Friday night, a somber feeling is in the air at LVFD after the team lost one of their own.

“Firefighter Hudson was very engaged, wanted to get down and dirty, lift the tools, be part of the fire department. We were very excited to have her as part of the team,” Lt. John Leonard said.

Hudson served as a probationary firefighter, working her way towards one day being certified.

“She expressed interest in helping others when they needed it the most and though the fire service was the way to do that,” Lt. Leonard said.

Firefighter Hudson’s gear, boots, and jacket are still right where she left them on Wednesday night when she left the station.

She was headed to church on her break and had plans to head right back to the station to spend the night. Unfortunately, she never made it back.

It was the same team that taught her how to save lives that would eventually fight to save hers. LSFD pulled her out of the wreck and she was taken to the hospital.

Unfortunately, she passed away on Thursday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for Hudson’s funeral. It’s already surpassed $9,000 in less than a day. Friends and family describe “Netta” as a kind and loving person.

It’s something her team can attest to as well, a loss that they will spend a long time trying to recover from.

“She became part of the family very quickly and certainly will be missed,” Lt. Leonard said.

Firefighter Hudson’s funeral has not yet been set. The Leon Springs Fire Department say that they will be working closely with the family to make arrangements.

