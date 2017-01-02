Teen shot dead in northeast Dallas

Christian Dawson

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help after a 19-year-old man was fatally shot in northeast Dallas early Sunday morning.

Police said Christian Dawson was shot at 9220 Skillman Street. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Multiple others were also hurt in the incident, but their injuries were non-life-threatening. The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately clear.

The shooting took place outside the Skillman Commons, a strip center that includes several businesses, restaurants and a pub.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Dallas PD’s homicide unit at 214-671-3682 or Detective Walton at 214-671-3632.

