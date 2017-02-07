Teen reunites with first responder who saved his life

AUSTIN - Central Texas first responders reunited on Monday with the young people they saved from life-threatening situations.

D.J. Richardson shared a hug and handshake with one of the heroes, who saved his life.

"I'm very blessed and grateful for them, and I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them,” he said.

It all started back in 2015.

D.J. went tubing with his family on Lake Travis. He fell off and hit his head on a rock, fracturing his skull and breaking his neck.

"He's my baby, it was scary,” said Marlene Richardson, D.J.'s Mother.

Doctors told D.J.’s parents that he may never be able to use his arms or legs again.

"I couldn't move. I was just like, ‘what happened?’ And I was just like really scared,” said D.J.

Family and friends came together to pray for D.J.'s recovery. Then, after three surgeries, things took a miraculous turn, as D.J. began to heal.

"Learning how to walk, learning how to talk, learning how to eat again, but actually he walked out of here six and a half weeks later,” said Dale Richardson, D.J.'s Father.

D.J. is now not only fully healed, but able to play sports again.

"You think about what kind of life he might have had, and I see him standing here now, and it's truly a miracle and a blessing,” said Marlene Richardson, D.J.'s Mother.

Starflight Pilot Marc Jones flew out to the remote part of Lake Travis to save D.J., just in the nick of time.

"So many times, we don't hear about the after effects, we just know we transported someone to a hospital, just doing our job, but it's nice to hear, what happens afterward,” said Marc Jones.

The Richardson Family gave him a letter of gratitude.

"You don't really realize the job that they do until it really impacts you and your family,” said Dale Richardson, D.J.'s Father.

In bold letters, their letter said thank you, thank you and thank you.

"How do you thank somebody for saving your son's life? What words can you say?" asked Marlene Richardson, DJ's Mother.

Starflight Pilot Marc Jones said that’s more than enough to feel appreciated.

"Especially when the mother came over and gave me a hug, that pretty much makes it worth everything,” he said.

