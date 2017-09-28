Teen recognized for saving young child from drowning

AUSTIN, Texas -- A moment of panic at an apartment pool in East Austin was something people at the Fort Branch at Truman's Landing Apartments won't forget.

A four-year-old child was found lifeless at the bottom of the deep end of a pool in June of this year.

Thankfully, 14-year-old Marcus Weakly spotted the boy just in time. Weakly says he was playing beach ball when he noticed the young boy not moving.

"I turned around and saw him I went under to see what he was doing," Weakly said. "He wasn't moving, breathing, just laying at the bottom of the pool."

Weakly said he came back up to catch his breath just for a quick second before grabbing the young child from the bottom of the pool. Several bystanders called 9-1-1 and began CPR before EMS arrived.

Austin-Travis County EMS officials said without Weakly's heroic actions the young child probably would not have survived.

Since that day, Weakly has been recognized by several departments including the Austin Police and Austin ISD officials. On Monday, Weakly stood in front of AISD Board members as they celebrated his Outstanding Citizen Award by the Austin Travis County EMS.

Weakly said the hot June day changed his plans when he grows up. Now, Weakly sees a career as an EMT in his future.

He said he wouldn't hesitate to do what he did again.

© 2017 KVUE-TV