Teen killed, port of entry shut down as storm devastates border towns

LAREDO, Texas -- Local officials call it a weather phenomenon that happens once every 50 years.

Tuesday night’s storms plowed through the Texas-Mexico border causing widespread blackouts, structural damage, and, unfortunately, claimed the life of one teenage boy.

Winds were so strong it blew part of the roof off of Marco Garza’s home in the town of Fronton.vA hundred miles northwest in Laredo, 13,000 customers lost power as well. Not to mention all the people on the Mexican side of the border who also suffered outages and damage, all caused by a flat wind effect known as ‘derecho.’

"The wind was really, really bad,” Garza recalled. “About five minutes of just getting out, I saw my roof flying.”

Garza is overwhelmed, to say the least. He and his family spent the night awake, riding out the storm that ripped off the outer layer of their home's roof, damaged the side of their car, and bent the metal pole holding up their basketball hoop. He was one of the few in this small town that was affected.

Although the destruction was scattered, it also stretched for miles. In Laredo, it overturned cargo trailers and damaged the busiest in-land port of entry in the country.

Pictures of the devastation of the customs facilities on the Mexican side circulated on social media. But the worst loss was for the Rojas family, whose 14-year-old son Aldo was electrocuted by a live wire that touched the ground during the storm.

Back in Fronton, the Garza family said that they will have to dig in to their retirement money to repair their home but, despite the major setback, they remain positive.

“I said, 'We’ve been through these things,'” Garza said. “Not this bad, but we will get through.”

Crews in Laredo are expected to continue working through the night to restore electricity to the rest of the community. Border officials told KENS 5 that the World Trade Bridge, which only serves commercial cargo and not pedestrian or car crossings, will remain closed for the next 72 hours.

