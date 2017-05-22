Teen, 17, drowns in Benbrook Lake

Matthew Franklin (Photo: Courtesy of family)

BENBROOK, Texas -- After searching for several hours, officials recovered a teen's body after he drowned in Benbrook Lake near Mustang Park Saturday evening.



Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the teen as 17-year-old Matthew Franklin, of Fort Worth. Officials were called to 3600 Winscott Plover Road on a report of a drowning, at about 8:30 p.m.



Officials said Franklin was in a canoe with two of his friends when the canoe capsized. The teen's body was recovered at about 11 p.m.

His family told WFAA that Franklin was an avid fisherman and went out on Benbrook Lake often. They say the water was choppy last night when he was out fishing with friends.

The 17-year-old was a junior at Paschal High School, according to his family who spoke with WFAA. He was the youngest of five and leaves behind three sisters and a brother.

The family has created a GoFundMe page for his funeral expenses.

