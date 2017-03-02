Teague ISD bus involved in crash on I-45 in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Texas -- DPS says the bus driver was southbound on I-45 near Centerville when the driver tried to exit the freeway, and did not make the exit causing the bus to end up on its side.

Six to seven kids suffered minor injuries and were checked out on the scene.

Another student was airlifted to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan-College Station.

The students's injuries are not thought to be life-threating.

The bus was transporting the Teague ISD track team which had 35 students and three adults on board.

Original:

The Leon County Sheriff's office confirms a Teague ISD bus was involved in a crash on I-45 in Centerville Thursday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff's office the students were heading to a track meet when the bus crashed near the Centerville exit on Southbound I-45.

The Sheriff's office says no word yet on injuries, but Life Flight has been called to the scene.

