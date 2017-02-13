Teachers to speak out against Senate Bill 13

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Dozens of teachers are expected at the Texas Capitol on Monday to speak against a bill that would stop payroll deductions to associations or unions for state employees.

The associations provide liability insurance and continuing education programs. Currently, membership dues are automatically deducted from teachers’ paychecks, which senators backing Senate Bill 13 say the state should not be doing.

“You're taking payroll deductions out of the bill, you've got to account for them, they have to be audited, you've got to package them up electronically and then you have to send them out to various different unions. So that's actually more expensive than people recognize,” said state Sen. Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston).

SB 13 would stop those deductions for all state employees, but it does not include police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel. Their dues can still be deducted, and educators tell KVUE that leaves them as the largest group impacted and they feel targeted.

“We think that's pretty unfair because it's not hurting anybody, it's not doing anything, it's just a convenience for us to be able to have our dues deducted from payroll rather than trying to think of it's time to mail a check or it's time to pay that bill,” said teacher Christie Smith.

The hearing on Senate Bill 13 starts at 8.

The hearing on Senate Bill 13 starts at 8.

