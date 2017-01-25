Tarrant County Courthouse battles bed bugs for first time

FORT WORTH, Texas == In its 26-year history, the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center, better known to most as the main courthouse in downtown Fort Worth, has never dealt with something like this-- until now.

"We have not! This will be our first time," says David Phillips, director of Tarrant County's facilities management department. "Not sure how it got in the building, but they got in."

"I've learned a lot about bed bugs in the last couple of weeks," he adds. "More than I want to know."

Phillips, who oversees the county's buildings, says sometime in December, bed bugs made their way into one of the Grand Jury rooms on the second floor. They realized it in January, when two employees with the District Attorney's office were bitten. At least one of them had their entire house treated, Phillips confirms.

The courthouse was fumigated immediately.

"We thought that'd take care of it—but then a week later or so, we found one bug across the hall. Since then, we’ve kind of gone ballistic on them."

Ross McCourdie, who's been treating pests for 36 years, says it makes sense why bed bugs would thrive in a courthouse.

"The more cracks and crevasses you have, the more avenues you have for them to get to more places," he says.

Of all the pests he tries to control, bed bugs are the worst, he says.

"They crawl 38 feet per night, and they're not particular whether its horizontal or vertically, you know?" he says. "In a courthouse, if you have them 10 days, they could be in every room."

They don't believe that's the case downtown. Phillips says it’s been a week since they last saw a bed bug in the courthouse. A good sign-- but he says they’ll continue nightly treatments for the rest of the month.

"We’ve done a full blown blitz treatment over floors above, floors below, and office spaces," Phillips says, adding it has cost the county $2,500 so far.

And while we don't know how long the affected rooms were closed, the county does say they wouldn't let visitors or staff inside if the danger were still there.