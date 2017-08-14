TABC to conduct back-to-school sting operations

Alcohol bottles at a bar. (Photo: Custom)

Thousands of college and university students across Texas are returning to class this semester. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission will conduct a series of back-to-school undercover operations throughout August and September.

Operations done by the TABC will identify retailers who illegally sell alcohol to persons under 21, the commission stated in a press release. Retailers near major colleges or universities will be particularly targeted in the operations, known as mirror stings.

Businesses could face administrative and possible criminal charges if the sale is successful.

The stings also include bars, restaurants, convenience stores and liquor stores.

In 2016, the back-to-school operation, TABC agents went undercover at 1,337 locations and they found more than 90 percent were in compliance with the law. Over the past year, a total of 12,327 minor stings, finding a total of 1,333 violations for a total compliance rate of 89 percent. More than 2,000 of those stings were at bars and restaurants, finding a total of 424 violations. The remaining stings targeted convenience stores and found a total of 909 violations, according to the TABC

TABC Executive Chief Robert Saenz said any location selling alcohol for on premise or off-premise consumption could be included in the operation.

“Our retailers take the lead in preventing alcohol from falling into the hands of minors,” Saenz said. “This year, as in years past, we’re urging all retailers to make sure their employees have the tools they need to ensure anyone who purchases alcohol is of legal age to do so.”

Results of the 2017 stings will be announced in late September.

