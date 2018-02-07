TABC begins cracking down on human trafficking

Girls in America—our daughters, sisters and friends—are being lured and sold into the billion-dollar sex trafficking industry.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is taking a stand against human trafficking.

The agency announced Wednesday it’s teaming up with TABC-licensed businesses across the state to combat the billion-dollar industry through training and increased campaigns to raise awareness.

“Human trafficking not only ruins the lives of the victims, it has tremendous impact on public safety for law-abiding citizens and businesses,” said TABC chairman Kevin Lilly. “(It’s) nothing more than modern-day slavery, and it has no place in Texas.”

TABC will offer training to businesses to help employees identify signs of human trafficking and how to report potential cases to the agency. Once TABC receives a complaint, the agency will launch an investigation, officials said.

In addition to training, TABC is launching a #NotInTX campaign to help raise awareness with the public.

Lilly said TABC’s goal “is nothing less than the complete eradication of human trafficking at TABC-licensed businesses.”

TABC hopes to begin mandatory training for businesses that apply for a permit beginning in 2019, the agency said.

Every year, nearly 18,000 people are brought into the United States, according to the U.S. State Department. Victims range from children to adults who are often promised a job and new life in America, such as at a bar or restaurant.

In 2016, a woman was convicted to life in prison for running a sex trafficking ring at a Houston-area cantina. Hortencia Medeles-Arguello, 68, was convicted of harboring as many as 12 women in an upstairs room.

“These were human beings—women and children—who were treated as a commodity,” said U.S. Attorney Kenneth Magidson after the trial. “This is a local, national and international issue, but also a humanitarian issue.”

It goes deeper than people being transported from out of the country.

Selling Girls: Sex traffickers are targeting American children

KHOU and its parent company, TEGNA, took an in-depth look at traffickers targeting American children. The investigation, which you can read here, reveals how traffickers target their victims and what people can do to stop the sale of human beings.

If you see something or someone suspicious and suspect human trafficking, call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST. Tips are anonymous.

