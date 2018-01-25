Suspicious package found in Texas A&M RR parking lot deemed safe

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

AUSTIN - Police responded to a suspicious package in a northeast parking lot of the Texas A&M Health Science Center on Wednesday, the Round Rock Police Department said.

RRPD Public Information Officer Nick Olivier said at around 5:00 p.m., a call came in about a suspicious package found, and the Austin Police Department Bomb Squad was called in. They secured the device, and the area has been deemed safe again.

The lockdown on the area of the parking lot has been lifted.

RRPD reports no injuries and no reported threat at this time.

