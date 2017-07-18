Dallas police search for serial rapist

Dallas police released a sketch of man they say may be a serial rapist. (Photo: Dallas police, WFAA)

DALLAS - Dallas police released a sketch of man they say may be a serial rapist.

The latest attack happened Tuesday afternoon in the 2900 block of Kendale Drive. Police say the suspect approached the 23-year-old woman and her children as she was opening the door to their home. The suspect also took property from victim’s home when he left.

Investigators said it is similar to a sex assault that happened on June 26 in the 8600 block of Lazy Acres. The suspect entered the female victim’s apartment, threatened her with a weapon, and sexually assaulted her. He took some of the victim's property and put it into a Black Chrysler PT Cruiser with a Dallas Cowboys Star emblem in the center of the rear window.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set Latin male, dark spiky hair, and with tattoos on his forearms and left hand. He was wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering with “Thug Life” on it. The suspect spoke both Spanish and English.

If anyone has any information, contact the Dallas PD Sexual Assault Unit by phone at 214-671-3593.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

© 2017 WFAA-TV