Suspect takes sledgehammer to 12 Dallas police cars

WFAA 1:57 PM. CST February 04, 2018

DALLAS - A suspect took a sledgehammer to 12 Dallas police cars at a patrol substation early Sunday morning.

The suspect, Gregory Simpson, 58, entered the central patrol division parking lot at 1600 Chestnut Street through the gate at the Dallas Marshals Office, police spokeswoman Diana Browning said.

Simpson, who was arrested at the scene, used the sledgehammer to bust out back and side windows on the marked squad cars.

He remained in custody at the Dallas County Jail on Sunday morning.

 

