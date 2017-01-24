Suspect shot in San Antonio mall robbery identified

SAN ANTONIO -- Police have identified the suspect who was shot Sunday during the robbery of a jewelry store at Rolling Oaks Mall.

Rojas was transported to SAMMC in critical condition Sunday after being shot by a Good Samaritan.

He is charged with capital murder and two counts of aggravated robbery.

On Sunday, police arrested the second suspect. Jason Matthew Prieto, who got away after Rojas was shot outside the jewelry store. He was charged with capital murder and two counts of aggravated robbery.

One person died and three victims were transported to SAMMC, two of whom were shot. Those two victims have been released from the hospital. The third victim experienced chest pains and was later released.

