Suspect in toddler's murder wanted, 1 stemming from child porn charge

Eric Trevino, the man San Antonio police believe was responsible for shooting and killing 3-year-old Rene Blancas on November 4 was wanted for several other felonies.

One of his warrants was issued in relation to a child pornography charge from 2014.

The 22-year-old was convicted of possessing child pornography in August 2014 and placed on parole until June 2019. But according to an affidavit obtained by KHOU sister station KENS 5, a warrant was issued for Trevino's arrest after he failed to register as a sex offender in San Antonio in July 2017.

Another affidavit showed that Trevino was wanted for two charges stemming from a crime that took place just one week after he shot and killed Blancas. Two warrants were issued for Trevino for possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest after he reportedly fled a traffic stop on November 11.

Police also released more information in the murder of Rene Blancas, who was shot and killed just four days before his 4th birthday.

Blancas was riding in a car down Briggs Street in Southwest San Antonio with his parents and 11-month-old sister when he was shot once in the head. He was taken by Air Life to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead in the early morning hours of November 5.

Police said a tip from a witness who wished to remain unidentified helped lead them to find the suspect.

Trevino was placed under arrest on December 20 for non-related charges and brought to the homicide office for an interview.

Poilce said Blancas' parents, Melanie Santos and Rene Blancas, Sr., the only two to see the suspect, were able to positively identify him in a photo array.

Trevino was subsequently booked into the Bexar County jail on a charge of Capital Murder in the death of Rene Blancas.

