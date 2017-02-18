Suspect in murder of Fort Worth business owner shot by officer

Joshua Henry

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas -- A man accused of shooting and killing a Fort Worth business owner was fatally shot by a Grand Prairie police officer during a physical altercation Friday evening.



Joshua Henry, 30, faced charges in the murder of 49-year-old Nikki Blahitka, who was found dead lying in a bed with a gunshot wound to her head inside her home last year December. Blahitka was a prominent figure in Fort Worth’s social landscape and owner of a hugely successful roofing company. He was currently on bond.



According to Grand Prairie police, officers were called out to a home in the 400 block of East Cober Road at about 6:30 p.m. Henry's relative called 911, saying Henry was inside the house destroying the house and property.



When an officer arrived, he spoke to Henry who police say became "belligerent" and began to walk back into the home. That's when the officer tried to stop him and a physical struggle ensued.



The officer fired a single shot, striking the suspect in his midsection, according to Grand Prairie police.



The officer, whose name hasn't been released at this time, has been placed on routine administrative leave.



Police said backup officers arrived and began giving first aid until he was sent to a local trauma center. Henry was later pronounced dead at the hospital.



Investigators are reviewing the incident, which was recorded on the officer’s body-worn camera.



