Suspect charged in Pflugerville murder, Round Rock robbery

Robert Joseph Uribe booking photo. (Photo: Williamson County Jail)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas -- The suspect in Pflugerville’s first homicide of 2017 has been arrested and charged, police announced Tuesday morning.

Pflugerville police said Robert Joseph Uribe, 18, has been charged in the murder of Jose Avidan Martinez, 20, at the 1825 Place apartments on May 10. Police said officers were dispatched to complex along Foothill Farms Loop around 5 a.m. May 10 for a reported shooting, and found Martinez lying in the parking lot. Martinez was taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

PPD said that during the early stages of the investigation they determined based on evidence at both scenes that the robbery at the 7-Eleven near Gattis School Road and Double Creek Drive was related to the homicide. A separate release from Round Rock police states Uribe fired several shots outside the store during a robbery. Anthony Rheinholtz, who was arrested after the robbery, allegedly tried to take cigarettes and fought with the clerk. Another suspect in the robbery, 19-year-old M'Kenzie Allen Marzett, was arrested in Taylor for his alleged role in the robbery and booked into the Williamson County Jail on May 15.

Pflugerville police said Uribe was taken into custody on a burglary warrant issued by Taylor police on May 13, and police said witnesses confirmed Uribe met with the victim the morning of the shooting. Round Rock police added an aggravated robbery charge is pending for Marzett for his alleged involvement to the shooting of Martinez.

“City of Pflugerville and City of Round Rock detectives have worked together to solve this case quickly,” Pflugerville Police Chief Jessica Robledo said in a prepared statement. “In less than a week, this collaboration has resulted in having Uribe in custody. I want to thank the following agencies for assisting Pflugerville Police, the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division (TX DPS CID), Texas Rangers and Round Rock Police Department (RRPD). Thank you to the community for your ongoing support, calling with information, using our CID TIP Line and working together to be the eyes and ears of the Pflugerville Police Department.”

“We’re thankful for the full cooperation of the Pflugerville Police Department and many of our other law enforcement partners in safely locating the suspects involved and making sure that our community remains safe,” said Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks in a statement.

Uribe is being held in the Williamson County Jail on $1 million bond on the murder charge. Marzett is being held on $100,000 bond, while Rheinholtz is being held on $75,000 bond.

