Suspect calls 911 after shooting elderly woman in Denton

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

DENTON -- An investigation is underway after an elderly woman was found dead after being shot Saturday afternoon.



The suspect, Joe William Bain, allegedly called police about the shooting. According to Denton police, officers received a call to the 200 block of Royal Oaks Place at 1:46 p.m. He called 911 to tell police that a woman was shot, said goodbye, then hung up. Officials said they tried calling the man back, but he didn't answer.



Officials later identified her as Ruth Lenora Bain. The two were married.



Officials said Joe was found to have sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was sent to Medical City Denton, where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators remain at the scene. They say no other suspected persons remain at large.

Copyright 2016 WFAA