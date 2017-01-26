Suspect in 1983 Austin slaying surrenders to authorities

Robert Francis Van Wisse at the time of the killing (left) and what he may look like presently (right). (Photo: FBI)

The suspect in the slaying of a janitor in a South Austin office building in 1983 has surrendered to authorities in Laredo, police said Thursday.

Robert Francis Van Wisse, 51, was arrested around 1:45 p.m. Thursday in Laredo. Van Wisse was 18 at the time of the murder of Laurie Stout, 22, and was added to the FBI’s Most Wanted list in December.

According to the FBI, Van Wisse was in the building at 3816 South 1st Street registering for a course on Sept. 19, 1983. Stout was cleaning the building at the time, and the FBI alleges Van Wisse sexually assaulted and strangled Stout, with her body being found in the men's restroom the following morning. Stout, who was also a wife and a mother of a 1-year-old girl, died of asphyxia due to strangulation and suffocation with a wire.

The FBI said Van Wisse fled when he learned he was being evaluated again as a suspect in the murder. He was charged with capital murder on Oct. 3, 1996 and federally charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution on March 6, 1997.

"With the work of all of the people here today, they have a very high success rate of being able to capture him and it's going to happen within a matter of days or months," Laurie Stout's daughter Daile Stout said in December.

