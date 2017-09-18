Surveillance cameras lead to arrest of suspected serial rapist

Photo: Dallas County Jail

DALLAS - A suspected serial rapist is being held in the Dallas County jail after a city surveillance camera captured his license plate and led to his capture, according to Dallas police records.



Desmond Fisher, 28, is currently charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault. His bail is set at $100,000.



Fisher is a suspect in at least seven other rapes in 2017, according to police records.



According to Dallas police, the victim was walking in the 2100 block of Arden Road about 9:30 p.m. on September 12 when a man driving a green Ford F-150 offered her a ride. The woman accepted the ride because she walks with a cane because walking is difficult for her.



The man drove her to an empty lot in the 3100 block of Persimmon Road where he threatened her with a screwdriver, strangled her until she couldn’t breathe and raped her, according to police records.



The man pulled her out of the truck, threw her in the bushes and drove away, the record says.



Surveillance camera footage maintained by the city’s code compliance department captured portions of the incident. Police were then able to get a license plate off the truck, which was registered to Fisher.



The victim picked him out of a photo lineup, the records say.

