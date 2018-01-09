Supreme Court dismisses appeal in APD detective's fatal shooting case

Charles Kleinert, former Austin police detective. (Photo: Austin polie)

AUSTIN - Former Austin police detective Charles Kleinert will not face a trial on manslaughter charges in the 2013 shooting death of Larry Jackson.

Kleinert, a former Austin police detective, said his gun accidentally discharged during a struggle with Jackson in 2013. Jackson was unarmed.

In 2014, a Travis County grand jury indicted Kleinert with the felony offense of manslaughter in relation to Jackson's death. In 2015, the U.S. District Court for the Western District dismissed the indictment "based upon a grant of immunity under federal law because Detective Kleinert was serving on a federal task force." The Travis County district attorney then appealed that ruling.

After the district attorney filed a petition requesting the U.S. Supreme Court review the case, the court denied the petition on Jan. 8.

"Although this is a disappointing result, I am proud of the effort of this Office to pursue these appeals," said District Attorney Margaret Moore in a statement.

