Supporters gather at rally to free Greg Kelley

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas -- Supporters of Greg Kelly gathered for a rally Thursday night at the Williamson County courthouse.

This rally came after Williamson County authorities and the Texas Rangers reopened the sexual assault case that led to the conviction of Kelley, a former Leander High School football star, and have identified the new suspect as his friend.

The rally was full of emotion as his supporters reflected on Kelley and his time in prison. They said their goal is to see him bond out of prison while he goes through the court process and ultimately have his name cleared.

Kelley, who is now 22 years old and is serving a 25-year prison sentence near Huntsville, was convicted in 2014 of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy in a case that led to an outpouring of support from many in the community who believed he was wrongly accused.

Those at the rally had an unexpected surprise when Kelley called and told his supporters about how his spiritually is helping get through the situation.

