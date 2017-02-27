Students help save Lewisville teacher's life

Life changed instantly one Wednesday for Alisha Byerly, a Lewisville ISD teacher. (Photo: WFAA)

LEWISVILLE, Texas – Life changed instantly one Wednesday for Alisha Byerly, a Lewisville ISD teacher.

The day started like any other with Byerly teaching her 5th graders at Morningside Elementary. Then, her heart started beating out of control.

“When it started to shake, I could feel it,” said Byerly.

From then, everything happened like clockwork.

“So we were over there and then she was laying back in the chair, and then she fell over,” recalled John Sunderland, one of Byerly’s 11-year-old students. “That's when we knew to go in the other room and call 911.”

The school nurse grabbed a defibrillator. The P.E. teacher and Vice Principal took turns giving CPR.

“I was really scared,” said Jillian Powell, 10. “I thought she died.”

She did. But together they restored Byerly’s pulse and brought her back to life.

“I remember down to my heart shaking,” said Byerly, back in her classroom where her heart stopped. “I remember being in this room after being revived.”

By the time paramedics got Byerly to Texas Health Plano, the 42-year-old teacher was awake and talking: good blood pressure, no blocked arteries.

“With her, I'm concerned about a particular genetic syndrome called long QT syndrome, where the heart starts misfiring in a chaotic way and needs to be shocked to restore normal rhythm,” explained Dr. Sumeet Chhabra, cardiac electrophysiologist at Texas Health Plano.

Doctors decided to implant a small defibrillator through a 2-inch incision underneath Byerly’s collar bone in order to shock her heart if necessary.

“Think about the defibrillator as a guardian angel,” said Dr. Chhabra. “It's with you at all times.”

Seven days after her cardiac arrest, Byerly was back in her classroom.

“They were already special students,” she said about John and Jillian. “But I don't know that I'll ever lose that connection with them.”

Sunderland chimed in about helping to save their teacher’s life: “It feels good,” he said. “It feels like I've done something great.”

Doctors acknowledged Sunderland and the other students and staff, too.

“I give all the credit in the world to the students that were in that classroom, and the Vice Principal who came and saved her life,” said Dr. Chhabra.

Byerly’s memory and motor skills are 100 percent normal. The lesson for this teacher?

“If you listen to the whole story – and there are so many tiny pieces – God was there every step of the way,” said Byerly. “He wants me here. And I was with people I love and who love me and I can't imagine it happening anywhere else."

