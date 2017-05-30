San Antonio HS student from Ghana overcomes all odds

(Photo: Wesley, Nia)

SAN ANTONIO - It’s a story of overcoming all odds as a Wagner High School student walked the stage Tuesday night to receive his diploma.

It's something 19-year-old Abdul Razak Amadu never imagined for himself.

Amadu is from Ghana, and his journey to the U.S is extraordinary.

“Coming to the United States is something I never could have imagined in my wildest dreams,” Amadu said.

Wishing for a better life, he came to the United States at just 16 years old. To do so, he crossed through Ecuador, Panama, Colombia, Honduras, Guatemala.. and Mexico.

Sometimes on foot, alone, and hungry.

When Amadu finally made it to the United States, he was placed in a shelter in Chicago, then later assigned to a foster home in Converse, Texas, with his foster parents.

“The entire time I was praying God to help me get the best foster parents, and it really happened,” Amadu said.

Attending Wagner High School, he excelled and finished school in just two years. Amadu is now on his way to obtaining residency in the U.S.

“It's the best life I've ever had,” Amadu said, smiling from ear to ear.

Amadu’s foster parents have now adopted him as their own.

Amadu said there's a saying in Africa… “that some people are just angels, but they have human being forms. I think my foster parents are those.”

They are also the reason that Amadu graduates with aspirations of going on to UTSA, and hopes to one day become a cardiologist.

“It is just the beginning of great things to happen,” Amadu said.

