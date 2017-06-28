Strangers buy car for Texas man who walks 3 miles to work every day

(CBS NEWS) -- When Andy Mitchell spotted a young man in a fast food uniform walking along the side of a road on a 95-degree summer day in Rockwall, Texas, he felt compelled to pull over.
He rolled down his window and offered the man, a 20-year-old named Justin Korva, a ride -- not knowing how much that small gesture would impact the man's life.
While driving the Korva to work at Taco Casa, Mitchell discovered the young man normally walked 3 miles to work and home again every day. Korva said he was determined to save up money and someday, he hoped, he would be able to afford a car.
After dropping off Korva, Mitchell posted about the man's determination on Facebook.
"To all the people that say they want to work but can't find a job or don't have a vehicle all I can say is you don't want it bad enough," Mitchell wrote.
Hundreds of people in the community saw his post, including Samee Dowlatshahi, owner of Samee's Pizza Getti Italian Bistro & Lounge in Rockwell.
Dowlatshahi offered to put a donation box inside his pizza joint to aid Korva in his quest to buy a car.
In less than 48 hours, with some help from Mitchell, they'd raised more than $5,500.
That's when Danny Rawls, general sales manager at Toyota of Rockwall and a friend of Dowlatshahi, heard Korva's inspiring story.
MORE: Read the full story at CBSNEWS.com
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs