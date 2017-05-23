Storms cause damage east of Austin

AUSTIN, Texas -- Areas east of Austin saw damage from storms that blew through the area late Tuesday afternoon.
The Bastrop County Emergency Management reported widespread wind damage around Elgin shortly after 6 p.m. A 75 mph wind gust was reported in that area with quarter-sized hail.
Several homes and businesses were damaged on Roemer Road. Residents told KVUE's Tina Shively they believe a tornado went through the area. The National Weather Service will survey the damage.
In Manheim, just outside of Giddings, residents saw damage from heavy hail and strong winds.
