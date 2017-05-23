Storms cause damage east of Austin

Damage to a barn in Manheim, TX (Photo: Tiffany Albrecht)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Areas east of Austin saw damage from storms that blew through the area late Tuesday afternoon.

The Bastrop County Emergency Management reported widespread wind damage around Elgin shortly after 6 p.m. A 75 mph wind gust was reported in that area with quarter-sized hail.

Several homes and businesses were damaged on Roemer Road. Residents told KVUE's Tina Shively they believe a tornado went through the area. The National Weather Service will survey the damage.

In Manheim, just outside of Giddings, residents saw damage from heavy hail and strong winds.

% INLINE %

Reverend was inside little church resale shop when the wind picked up #atxwx #Elgin #kvue pic.twitter.com/yDlKP4NnA5 — Tina Shively (@TinaS_KVUE) May 24, 2017

% INLINE %

© 2017 KVUE-TV