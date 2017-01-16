State Rep. wants DOJ to investigate suspended Fort Worth officer

State Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth, called for a U.S. Department of Justice investigation of the Fort Worth police department. (Photo: WFAA)

FORT WORTH – State Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth, said she thinks the U.S. Department of Justice should investigate the Fort Worth police officer who got suspended for ten days after escalating a situation and arresting a black woman who originally called for help.



“I look forward to seeing what the community can do to rectify the situation. Perhaps we can even have a Department of Justice investigation into this,” said Collier.



When pressed about whether she wanted a federal investigation, Collier said: “I have not personally asked for that. But I think that might be the right track we need to take for this particular issue.”



A member of congress must request a DOJ investigation and Congressman Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, has been outspoken about the case.



“I was very disturbed by what I saw on the video,” Veasey said, according to Star-Telegram. “Just from I saw on the video, it appeared to me that the police officer there escalated the situation and was kind of being rude and condescending to the taxpayer and citizen that called police to the scene.”



On December 21, Jacqueline Craig, 46, called police to report her 7-year-old son was allegedly choked by a neighbor for what he believed was littering.



Rather than de-escalating the situation, the Fort Worth officer reportedly questioned Craig about why she didn’t teach her son not to litter. When Craig and the officer began to argue, he arrested her and her daughter.



The officer’s confrontation and arrest, captured on mobile phone video, set off protests and calls for his termination.



Mayor Betsy Price called it an isolated incident.



Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said the officer’s interaction was rude but not racist. The officer was suspended for ten days and ordered to return to work in the same community.



State Rep. Collier said community leaders are looking at what other FWPD officers have been terminated for in the past.



“I’m not comfortable with that punishment. I believe there should have been more action taken just for the simple fact that the policies of the Fort Worth Police Department were not followed. This person has been on the police force for such a long time they should be able to follow the policies, so I’m not comfortable with it,” said Collier on WFAA’s Inside Texas Politics.

