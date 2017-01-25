State lawmakers take stance on 'sanctuary cities' bills

A view from outside the Texas State Capitol. (Photo: Shawna Reding, KVUE)

AUSTIN - Standing together, lawmakers, city leaders and clergyman called for their fellow elected officials to join them in taking a stance against "sanctuary cities" legislation.

"Call it 'sanctuary cities' but I call it what it is," said state Sen. Sylvia Garcia (D-Houston). "This is an opening door to racial profiling."

Garcia and other members of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus (MALC) are concerned there are 15 bills aiming to turn local law enforcement into immigration agents by doing things like making ICE detainers mandatory. Right now the detainers are voluntary requests to hold people while their immigration status is investigated.

"We do not need to be dictating from Austin. We need to let law enforcement do what they think is best for their communities," said Garcia.

"If these bills pass, it will actually make us less safe because what we would be doing is injecting state requirements on local law enforcement in relation to prioritization of resources and related to community policing," added state Rep. Rafael Anchia (D-Dallas), who is also the chairman for MALC.

Anchia said some lawmakers are making ICE detainers out to be an epidemic when in reality MALC found an ICE database showing Texas only declined 146 of the 66,486 detainers requested across the country from January 2014 to September 2015.

"So when you look at that little person's shoes, I mean that is the scope of the issue that we're talking about. Yet we're spending so much time and legislative oxygen as if this were the most pressing issue for the state and it really is about something else. It really is about demonizing and attacking the immigrant community, most of which is Latino," said Anchia.

But supporters of the bills argue the goal is safety.

Nonetheless, the back and forth may soon be a moot point depending on the orders issued by the President.

