Spectrum: Internet connectivity issues in Texas resolved

AUSTIN - More than 12 hours after Spectrum users began reporting outages in Dallas, Houston and Austin, the internet provider said the issue has be resolved.

A verified Spectrum Twitter account tweeted Thursday morning that customers still having issues should cycle the power in their modems.

Texas customers, we've been advised that the Internet issue has been resolved. Please power cycle your modem if the service is still down. — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) November 2, 2017

On Wednesday night, the same account tweeted that the company was aware of issues with connecting to the Internet and said it was working to resolve it.

Texas customers, we are aware of issues with connecting to the internet. Thank you for your patience while we work to resolve it. — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) November 2, 2017

A Spectrum outage map showed major outages in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Austin, Houston, San Antonio, as well as across the nation across Washington state, Colorado, New York, and Los Angeles, Calif.

Austin Reddit users reported outages as early as about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

