Turns out #MuscleRef is from SE Texas

The Clemson Tigers weren't the only ones showing their muscles in Monday night's National Championship game against Alabama. Nederland native Mike Defee was trending on Twitter as #MuscleRef.

Defee's muscles even have their own Twitter account now as @MikeDefeeArms.

It was the first time Defee wore the white hat in a national title game. He has served as a back judge and an alternate in previous championship games.

Here are some of our fave tweets:

Chuck Norris checks under his bed at night to see if Mike Defee is under it — Mike Defee's Arms (@MikeDefeeArms) January 10, 2017

http://www.12newsnow.com/news/local/southeast-texan-big-12-referee-trending-on-social-media-as-muscleref/384811937 A video posted by Mike and Mike (@espnmikeandmike) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:20am PST

when every day is arm day pic.twitter.com/V9i7kACi1l — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2017

Excuse me sir. What is your workout routine? Asking for a friend. #nationalchampionship pic.twitter.com/hVFkKywXPf — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 10, 2017

I'm pretty sure #MuscleRef decides his penalties based purely on which ones allow him to show off his biceps. pic.twitter.com/6uv5aLhlnR — Russell Nam Pham (@russellnampham) January 10, 2017

When the coaches didn't recruit you in high school so you get huge and become the refinator #MuscleRef pic.twitter.com/axlTe1xbEj — Blake Dalton Wood (@theBDWood) January 10, 2017

