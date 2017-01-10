KHOU
Close

Turns out #MuscleRef is from SE Texas

KBMT 1:11 PM. CST January 10, 2017

The Clemson Tigers weren't the only ones showing their muscles in Monday night's National Championship game against Alabama. Nederland native Mike Defee was trending on Twitter as #MuscleRef.

Defee's muscles even have their own Twitter account now as @MikeDefeeArms. 

It was the first time Defee wore the white hat in a national title game. He has served as a back judge and an alternate in previous championship games.

Here are some of our fave tweets: 

 
http://www.12newsnow.com/news/local/southeast-texan-big-12-referee-trending-on-social-media-as-muscleref/384811937

A video posted by Mike and Mike (@espnmikeandmike) on

 

 

(© 2017 KBMT)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories