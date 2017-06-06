Son's drowning spurs mom's efforts to change law

Dana Gage (Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

Dana Gage has spent the last 5 years lobbying Texas lawmakers to change life jacket laws.

On August 31, 2012, her heart shattered. Her 15-year-old son Conner drowned in a lake while swimming with friends. The very next day, she found her calling, making sure another family doesn't endure her same pain.

Right now, Texas law requires those under the age of 13 to wear life jackets on boats. She wants to extend that to older teens and adults.

"Statistics show the risk of drowning triples when you hit 15, so our teenagers are most at risk, " said Gage.

Over the weekend, another Texas teen lost his life while swimming in a lake. Authorities say that teenager was with a church group when he jumped in the water and didn't come back up.

Game Warden Tony Norton says even strong swimmers can quickly become disoriented in lake water settings.

"It can be a combination of things, getting the wind knocked out of you, or swimming and getting disoriented in murky water," said Norton.

That's why Gage believes everyone should wear a life vest while swimming at the lake. She says she won't stop campaigning because every mind she changes is a nod to the memory of her son.

