Some West lawsuits settled as trial looms for other plaintiffs

Search and rescue workers comb through what remains of a 50-unit apartment building (foreground) and the West Rest Haven Nursing Home the day after an explosion at the West Fertilizer Company destroyed the buildings April 18, 2013 in West, Texas

WEST, Texas – Another round of lawsuits stemming from a deadly 2013 fertilizer plant explosion have been partially settled in McLennan County.

According to published reports and WFAA sister station KCEN, the deal was reached last week ahead of trial.

Some of the plaintiffs in this group were tied to the apartment complex that was leveled on April 17, 2013 when the nearby plant exploded.

Fifteen people were killed that evening, including Mariano Saldivar, whose family was part of the group of plaintiffs that settled on Friday.

Settlements were reached in 2015 and 2016 by another group of plaintiffs, which included many families of the 12 first responders that died in the blast, according to the Waco Tribune.

But some survivors that suffered devastating injuries are still waiting on their day in court.

Misty Lambert, who WFAA News 8 profiled in the months after the tragedy, is part of another group of plaintiffs that are still set for trial in early April.

Lambert faced a long recovery after receiving close to 1,000 stitches and extensive burns.

The lawsuits target chemical companies that supplied the plant with ammonia nitrate, as well as Adair Grain Company, which owned and operated the facility.

Last week’s settlement did not include the grain company.

