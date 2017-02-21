Some residents in Elgin left without roofs over their heads

AUSTIN, Texas – In Elgin, many residents dealt with numerous trees blocking off roads and causing major damage to their homes and power not working for most of the day.

KVUE News went out to the Town of Elgin and found a steeple toppled over a church, along with a fence blown over at the local cemetery.

The strong winds also toppled trees onto power lines, houses, and even blew off numerous rooftops.

"When they say it sounded like a train, it was a whole lot of listening and the wind was very very hard, and they say you know you hear a big crash then, another one. And that's what we woke up to," said Louis Green, Elgin resident.

In one woman's home, our crews could see the daylight pouring through the roof of her dining room.

And the room was filled with rubble.

"I wasn't able to sleep all night," said Ofelia Vela, Elgin resident.

Neighbors said they were genuinely afraid for their safety.

"My children, and because obviously, I'm 4 months pregnant, so I was scared really for all of us," said Courtney Bowen, Elgin resident.

Many drivers also dealt with traffic lights not working for most of the day. However, many neighbors said they were grateful that there were no reports of fatalities or injuries from the storm.

