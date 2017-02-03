Some Pflugerville residents asked to stay inside due to 'toxic explosion'

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS - Residents in Pflugerville near West Pflugerville Parkway are being asked to stay inside as emergency personnel respond to a reported "toxic explosion" Friday afternoon, according to Austin Travis County EMS.
Multiple @ATCEMS & @TravisCountyES assets responding to reported Toxic Explosion @ 17505 Wiseman Dr (13:12); Unknown chemical or pt's MTF— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) February 3, 2017
