Some Pflugerville residents asked to stay inside due to 'toxic explosion'

KVUE Staff , KVUE 2:00 PM. CST February 03, 2017

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS - Residents in Pflugerville near West Pflugerville Parkway are being asked to stay inside as emergency personnel respond to a reported "toxic explosion" Friday afternoon, according to Austin Travis County EMS.

 

KVUE has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will update as more information is provided.

