KHOU
Close

Social media reacts to Texas church shooting

KHOU 5:49 PM. CST November 05, 2017

At least two dozen people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a church in the tiny town of Sutherland Springs, Texas.

The victims included the pastor's 14-year-old daughter and other children.

Leaders at the national, state and local levels joined others on social media in expressing shock and dismay with the shooting: 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories