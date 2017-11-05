Social media reacts to Texas church shooting

(CBS News)

At least two dozen people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a church in the tiny town of Sutherland Springs, Texas.

The victims included the pastor's 14-year-old daughter and other children.

Leaders at the national, state and local levels joined others on social media in expressing shock and dismay with the shooting:

"As a state we're dealing with the largest mass shooting in our state's history," Texas Gov. @GregAbbott_TX says. pic.twitter.com/TNZgs1YKGq — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 5, 2017

NEW: Federal law enforcement sources say Texas shooting suspect used AR-15 type rifle, @jeffpeguescbs reports https://t.co/M7XnaYfxFt pic.twitter.com/3XDyn7YCtR — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 5, 2017

JUST IN: Suspect in Texas church shooting has been identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, sources tell CBS News https://t.co/iB6zuuPslE pic.twitter.com/gimMKQa17p — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 5, 2017

14-year-old daughter of First Baptist Church's pastor is among those killed in Texas shooting, mother tells CBS News https://t.co/FSTRlxZaIc pic.twitter.com/0U2rX8Rq1i — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 5, 2017

FLAGS LOWERED until Thursday at the order of Gov. @GregAbbott_TX. pic.twitter.com/Nffo4Je5aW — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) November 5, 2017

At least 20 people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a church in #SutherlandSprings, Texas. https://t.co/UJOR5RFEQG pic.twitter.com/Z29LkPUYbp — USA TODAY Video (@usatodayvideo) November 5, 2017

New York City prays for the town of #SutherlandSprings and mourns the tragic loss of life in so sacred a place. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 5, 2017

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

I’m in route to #SutherlandSprings to meet with families, local, state & federal officials, and a public briefing to follow. #txlege — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2017

Statement on shooting in Sutherland Springs, TX. pic.twitter.com/ffUbQgYdWD — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) November 5, 2017

DNC chair condemns "unimaginable" Texas church shooting: "Americans should never be afraid to worship" https://t.co/pZ4y8yyr19 pic.twitter.com/4zLRFFob0g — The Hill (@thehill) November 5, 2017

The alarming frequency with which we watch terrifying scenes unfold in our communities is devastating – and it’s not normal. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) November 5, 2017

I am praying that our lawmakers find the courage to face our nation’s gun violence problem. This must stop. #SutherlandSprings — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) November 5, 2017

Sutherland Springs is southeast of San Antonio, so small it only has 2 gas stations. Proof tragedy can hit anywhere #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/Qqx0YMeYAF — James Keith (@James_Keith) November 5, 2017

