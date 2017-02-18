Drug smugglers try to use makeshift floating trailer at Texas border

Border Patrol stops smuggling attempt in Brownsville, Texas. (Photo: KENS)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas - Drug smugglers in Brownsville, Texas tried to bring 628 pounds of marijuana into the United States using a makeshift ferry.

The "ferry" was actually a trailer supported by 55 gallon drums.

According to the Fort Brown Border Patrol agents, a group of men put a red Ford Ranger on the trailer and placed it into the river. The subjects then floated the vehicle across the river, and drove the pickup truck away.

When agents attempted to pull over the vehicle, the driver turned back to the river. The driver and his passengers jumped out of the truck and swam back to Mexico.

Agents searched the truck and found several bundles of marijuana weighing 628 pounds and worth an estimated $500,000.

