SMU dorms evacuated after power outage

Oct. 3, 2017: Students leaving their dorms following a power outage at Southern Methodist University (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - A power outage prompted an evacuation at Southern Methodist University Tuesday afternoon.



Several residence halls have since reopened, hours after the university's announcement alerting students to leave their dormitories by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Students began leaving as heavy rain poured down in Dallas.

Students evacuating dorms at SMU because of unexplained power outage. University has told them to seek shelter elsewhere.@wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/GXtBtFqArF

— Kevin Reece (@KevinReeceWFAA) October 4, 2017

Some students relocated to Highland Park United Methodist Church on campus, ready to house students overnight if necessary, the university said.



Earlier, the university canceled all evening classes.

Evacuation of @SMU dorms, other buildings on main campus due to power outage only. More information to come. — SMU (@SMU) October 3, 2017

The university said the incident was not a planned outage. No word yet on what caused the outage.

This was not a planned power outage @SMU. The University is working quickly as possible to resolve the situation. More info when available — SMU (@SMU) October 4, 2017

Updates: Armstrong, Crum, Crow, Loyd & Ware Commons have power now and students may return to those residence halls. More info to come. — SMU (@SMU) October 4, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV