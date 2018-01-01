Slain Colorado deputy had Dallas ties

Deputy Zackari Parish (Boulder County Sheriff's Photo)

(DALLAS) - Dallas Baptist University is mourning the loss of an alum who was killed in an ambush of Colorado law enforcement officers responding to an ambush Sunday Morning.

Zackari "Zack" Parrish arrived in Colorado from Texas after graduating from Dallas Baptist University with a Bachelor of Science in Communications.

"The Dallas Baptist University Family is grief stricken by the tragic news of our dear alumni, Zack Parrish. Officer Parrish was well respected and admired by his classmates and so many of us at DBU," said Dallas Baptist President Dr. Adam Wright.

"A true servant-leader, Zack discerned a special call to serve and protect others. Our prayers go out to the entire Parrish family, particularly his wife who also attended DBU, and his two precious little girls," said Dr. Wright.

After leaving DBU and moving to Colorado, Parrish initially worked in business banking. Those who knew him say that, while content, he was not completely fulfilled and decided to pursue a childhood dream of a law enforcement career.

He attended Arapahoe Community College Law Enforcement Academy part-time while continuing to work full-time at the bank. In May 2014, Zack graduated the academy as class vice-president, and worked first as a reserve officer for the Morrison, Colorado Police Department before moving to a full-time position with the Castle Rock, Colorado Police Department, where he served for two years.

He had been on the job as a deputy for just seven months with the Boulder County Sheriff's Department when the ambush occurred.

