Slain businessman's family hopes sign will catch a killer

SCHERTZ - The family of a murdered businessman from Schertz hopes that a sign will help the authorities catch a killer.

"We'll never have another Christmas where our thoughts won't be on him and the fact that he's gone," Christine Gutierrez said.

Investigators say that Henry Gutierrez Jr was sitting in his living room on Christmas Eve in 2015 when someone walked in and shot him to death. His killer remains at-large.

A hefty $75,000 reward from Crime Stoppers has not brought anyone to justice.

"The violent way that he died is just really hard to forget and hard to get past," his sister said. "The questions of how and why... and no answers."

The family is taking another route to get answers in Gutierrez's killing. They got approval to put up a sign asking for justice for the former owner of Bexar Waste.

According to Christine, the sign is expected to go up this week on their family's land near the intersection of FM 78 and FM 3009.

Inclement weather prevented the sign from being put up on the second anniversary of his murder.

© 2017 KENS-TV