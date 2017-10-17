5 children, mom killed in Hardin County house fire

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas -- Six people are dead, including five children, after a house fire in Hardin County, KBMT reports.

According to the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, the Silsbee Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire around midnight Wednesday.

Early reports indicate that at least six fatales were discovered in the remains of the home. CBS affiliate KFDM reports the adult victim is the mother of the children.

Silsbee is located about 20 miles north of Beaumont in southeast Texas.

(KBMT and KFDM contributed to this story.)

