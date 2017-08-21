Sinkhole in Haltom City forces authorities to close I-820 service road

A sinkhole in Haltom City is forcing authorities to shut down a portion of the Interstate 820 service road.

The sinkhole is on the westbound service road of the highway between Denton Highway and Haltom Road.

Robert Hinkle with North Tarrant Express says they first noticed a dip in the road that rapidly developed into a small pavement failure. Hinkle says NTE is currently working on a traffic control plan because repairs will take a couple of days.

NTE plans on having an excavation crew out at the scene Monday to assess the size and cause for the sinkhole.

The off-ramp from westbound I-820 to Haltom Road is also closed, but will be reopened in the morning for the first day of school in Birdville ISD and specifically Haltom High School.

All westbound traffic on the frontage road will be detoured at High Pointe for access to the high school or back to the frontage road via Haltom Road.

Specific detour instructions will be tweeted from the NTE Twitter account.

