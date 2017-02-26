Security concerns renewed after shots fired at a Dallas patrol station

(Photo: Bryan Titsworth, WFAA)

DALLAS -- Police are investigating after someone opened fire at the city’s south central patrols station early Sunday.



A total of nine rounds were fired at the station, according to sources familiar with the situation. Two of those rounds slammed into the station, including one that slammed into a window in the administrative area of the station.



No one was injured in the drive-by shooting.



A police officer guarding the station heard the shots around 5:20 a.m. Sunday. The officer saw a car fleeing the area.





Dallas police have shut down Camp Wisdom Road in both directions while crime investigators recover shell casings from the roadway.



Officers have repeatedly called for the city to enhance security at the city’s seven patrol stations. Four Dallas police officers and a DART officers were killed by a sniper in the July 7 downtown ambush attack. The sniper, Micah Johnson, was killed by a remote-controlled robot bomb.



In June 2015, the department’s headquarters came under attack when James Boulware opened fired from an armored van. Boulware was subsequently killed in a standoff with police. Police also found four bags outside headquarter containing pipe bombs.



“We were promised extra security after headquarters got shot up by that maniac and nothing has been done,” said a south central patrol officer, who asked not to be named because he feared retaliation.



He said the only thing that’s been done is to station officers on the perimeter of the stations. Officers say that make those perimeter guards sitting ducks.



Last month, the City Council decided to delay an $800 million bond package that would have included fencing at the city’s patrol stations and major security improvements at police headquarters. In recent years, the city spent millions of dollars fortifying City Hall security.



“They don’t want to make the stations look fortified,” the officer said. “They’re unwilling to do anything.”

The officer added that nothing had even been done to secure the parking lots where officers park their private vehicles and squad cars. Fire stations, in contrast, have gated areas to secure the private vehicles of firefighters.



“We’re pretty pissed off about it,” he said. “it’s absurd.”

Post from a private DPA page. Officers wondering when the city will beef up security around the seven patrol stations. pic.twitter.com/yJtkPXEh03 — Tanya Eiserer (@tanyaeiserer) February 26, 2017

(© 2017 WFAA)