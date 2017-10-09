KHOU
Shooting reported at Texas Tech University

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 8:37 PM. CDT October 09, 2017

A shooting has been reported at Texas Tech University.

The university tweeted Monday night a shooting had been reported at the campus police department. They said the shooter is at large, and the campus is on lockdown.

Stay with KHOU.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.

