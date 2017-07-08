Shooting at Mesquite park kills 3 people

(Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

MESQUITE, TEXAS - MESQUITE, Texas -- Three people were killed in a shooting at a park Friday night, according to police.



Officers were called to a shooting at a park in the 4800 block of Shands Drive at about 11:17 p.m.



Police said two Mesquite men, 18-year-old Lazarious Harrell and 19-year-old Tremone Dixon-Bagley were shot and killed. The third victim has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mesquite Police.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS; or contact Mesquite Police at 972-285-6336.

