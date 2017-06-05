Shipping container home hits San Antonio market for $300k

SAN ANTONIO - SAN ANTONIO - A local developer is turning shipping containers into homes.

From a rusty box of worthless metal to what Charlie Johnson says is a work of art.

“These things are pretty ugly and plain when you see them in very beginning,” Johnson said. But now it’s a modern urban living space.

“We can get creative,” Johnson said. “And get all the modern conveniences of a modern home."

“This house is made out of four shipping containers,” Johnson explained.

Johnson commissioned the home, deciding to experiment with the abandoned hollow containers.

James Young designed it and it’s almost ready to move in.

The home has come a long way from these hunks of empty metal. Now it has five decks and you can still see the original container exposed on the balcony.

Johnson says he’s gotten lots of calls from buyers. He adds that with a view of downtown on a 700 square foot rooftop terrace, he's even considering making it a vacation rental.

“We’ve had some interest in that but we’ve not made a final decision."

As for the sticker price?

“Somewhere in the neighborhood of $300,000,” Johnson said. “It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.”

But how does it "stack" up to other homes along Wyoming?

We discovered a wide range of price tags. From a home on the block that costs $239,000 to another one that costs only $93,000 in the eight to nine hundred block of Wyoming.

Johnson plans to also build condos at the Lone Star Brewery out of containers.

“Based on traffic it’s pretty popular,” Johnson said.

For more information, call Johnson at 210-570-9170.

