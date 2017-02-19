Severe storms damage homes in San Antonio area

Storm damage - Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - A massive line of severe thunderstorms blasted San Antonio and most of south Texas on Sunday night into Monday morning, at one point prompting tornado warnings for some counties.

The storm dropped significant rainfall and caused damage in spots across the area, especially northeast of San Antonio.

A Flash flood warning was posted in Bexar County in the hours immediately following the storm and continued as a stream flooding advisory until nearly daybreak.

Bexar County took the brunt of the storm from about 10 p.m. to midnight Sunday night.

A Bexar County spokesperson said there were reports of at least 15 damaged homes in The Glen and Camelot subdivisions, and two nursing homes in the area were working off auxiliary power.

Emergency response in those areas was being coordinated by Bexar County Office of Emergency Management. Five local fire departments were assisting. There were no reports of injuries.

CPS Energy and Bexar County Public Works crews were working in the area to repair lines and remove downed tree limbs.

KENS 5 eyewitnesses also reported the following damage in and around San Antonio:

Northern Hills Subdivision: Four houses roofless, chimneys gone, flipped over trailers

High Key Apartments, Live Oak: Roof collapsed

Nacogdoches and N. New Braunfels intersection: Road blocked due to the entire roof of a Starbucks and Fantastic Sam's getting ripped off and landing in the street

San Antonio airport worker reports that a plane hit the jet bridge. No one was on the plane, but there is damage to the equipment

Storm Damage in 400 block of Linda. Several houses sustained damage from wind and rain. Power lines, trees and roof parts where scattered all over the road.

KENS 5 meteorologist Jared Silverman said the storms will start to diminish around 2 to 3 a.m. on Monday.

Wind and flooding were the two primary threats during the storm. Although tornado activity was considered a very small risk beforehand, the storms nonetheless prompted tornado warnings in several counties due to radar-indicated rotation.

The storm did move through the area more quickly than expected. As a result, Presidents Day will be a lot nicer than it looked like it would be a few days ago, with the storms clearing early Monday morning.

By noon Monday, the skies will be clear with temperatures in the upper 60s and highs for the day in the mid-70s.

