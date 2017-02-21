KHOU
Close

Several homes damaged by storms near Mustang Ridge

Wind damage in South Travis County

KVUE 5:31 AM. CST February 21, 2017

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas -- Families and crews and working to clean up after the overnight storms swept through the Mustang Ridge area.

Shed pieces and debris were strewn about in area of Mustang Mesa Drive on Monday. Several residents were out cleaning up and working to patch roofs, with KVUE’s camera seeing a tarp on at least two homes.

Police also brought tacos and water to residents who were working to clean up.

 

(© 2017 KVUE)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories