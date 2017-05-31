Sen. Cruz backs 'sanctuary cities' law

Texas senator Ted Cruz, speaking in Houston on Wednesday, said he supports the state’s new “sanctuary cities” law. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Texas senator Ted Cruz, speaking in Houston on Wednesday, said he supports the state’s new “sanctuary cities” law.

The law allows police to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate with federal authorities.

“We should not have Democratic politicians define federal immigration, refusing to enforce the laws on the books and releasing violent criminals – releasing murderers and rapists and burglars who end up preying on the community. That’s just wrong,” Cruz said.

Many police chiefs and sheriffs in Texas say the new law will make communities less safe. They say police will be pulled away from patrolling the streets, and undocumented immigrants will be less likely to report crimes.

