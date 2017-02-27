Seguin Tubes to open in time for spring break

tubingJULY4 111 (Photo: KENS)

SEGUIN – Spring Break is almost here which means it’s almost tubing weather!

When the weather warms up, the Guadalupe River gets swarmed by thousands ready to cool off and relax on the river. This year, the river will be seeing a new tubing outlet this tubing season.

Welcome Seguin Tubes, who is opening this March just in time for spring break.

Located right off of Interstate 10 at 2006 Stockdale Highway in Seguin, tubers get free parking and a shuttle to the river so they can enjoy an hour and a half float down the river!

It is $15 for a regular tube and shuttle and a floating ice chest or cooler tube is $17. If you have your own tube and just want the shuttle to the river, it’s $10.

Seguin Tubes also offers group rates. According to their website, if you have a group of 20 or more, reservations are required. You can contact them at 830-624-3984 to book.

For more information on Seguin Tubes, you can visit their website at http://seguintubes.com/.

